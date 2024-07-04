Area schools share roof issue

MORRISBURG – Twenty-two per cent of the schools in the region’s two English-language school boards are being monitored for the same structural issues that shuttered the Ontario Science Centre late last month.

A June 25 report in the Toronto Star revealed that Ontario’s Ministry of Education is monitoring 360 schools across the province for Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete, also known as Siporex. This was a commonly used pre-cast concrete panel used in structures from the 1950s to 1980s. Eight of the 42 schools in the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario, and 18 out of 78 schools in the Upper Canada District School Board have RAAC in at least part of its structure.

Responding to questions from The Leader, CDSBEO spokesperson Amber Leberge referred to a blog post on their website identifying the schools being monitored for RAAC. Those schools include: St. Mary-St. Cecilia Catholic School in Morrisburg; St. Mary Catholic School in Chesterville; Holy Cross Catholic School in Kemptville; Sacred Heart of Jesus in Lanark; St. John Paul II Catholic School in Russell; St. Joseph Catholic School in Gananoque; St. Luke Catholic High School in Smiths Falls; and St. Mary Catholic School in Carleton Place.

“We wanted to reassure families that the Board has developed an RAAC management strategy which was shared with the Ministry of Education last fall,” the board said in its blog post. “The RAAC management strategy includes ongoing preventative maintenance and regular inspections. The schools, of course, remain open.”

Parents at the affected schools were notified by a letter sent home to parents at the end of the school year.

“Approximately 24 per cent of our buildings have Siporex as part of their structure,” said UCDSB Manager of Communications April Scott-Clarke. “On a monthly basis, UCDSB staff monitors for issues with this material, such as delamination, slab deflection, leaks, and cracks.”

A list of the UCDSB schools identified and monitored by board staff was not provided.

Scott-Clarke said that when there are localized concerns, an external structural engineer reviews the affected building and the board acts on the report and any recommendations received.

“In sites where Siporex is part of the roof structure, staff monitor snow loads during winter months and removes snow if required to reduce the weight load,” she explained. “On a five-year interval, the UCDSB commissions a comprehensive structural engineer review of all sites. These processes have been in place for many years, and provides a safe environment for students, staff, and community.”

Monitoring buildings for RAAC came to light in the news in September 2023 when more than 100 schools in Great Britain were closed due to serious structural issues.

The lightweight pre-cast concrete panels are highly porous and have a projected lifespan of about 30 years. The material, if not properly sealed and maintained, can breakdown over time as it is made of 70-80 per cent air. The material is also known to promote mould growth when improperly maintained.

The provincial government announced the sudden closure of the Ontario Science Centre on June 21 due to structural issues and concerns over a possible roof collapse. The popular attraction is slated to relocate to the renovated Ontario Place in 2028.

