Daily COVID-19 report from the EOHU

CORNWALL – Today, April 15th, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit catchment area sits at 61.
Dr. Paul Roumeliotis provided a breakdown of those numbers by region, showing that of the 61 cases: 36 are from the United Counties of Prescott-Russell, 15 are within the United Counties of Stormont Dundas and Glengarry, and 10 are within the City of Cornwall.
Of those cases, 34 have recovered. Five are currently in hospital with three of them being in ICU units.
While curfews have been implemented in some areas, like Akwesasne, the medical officer of health has not ordered a curfew for SDG, although if numbers continue to rise that could be a next step in local efforts to help slow the spread.
Distancing rules remain in place and while enforcement officials have been keeping an eye on those disobeying the measures, no tickets have been handed out, according to Roumeliotis, although he reported that a few warnings have been issued.