County closes portion of County Road 5 due to flooding

WINCHESTER SPRINGS – Flooding has closed a portion of County Road 5 west of Winchester Springs Wednesday afternoon (March 11th).

The road is closed between Toye Hill Road and County Road 16 (Brinston Road). The SDG transportation department has set up a detour for traffic via Toye Hill Road and Snowbird Road to County Road 16.

Recent snowmelt has caused area drainage ditches and creeks to overflow. No accidents or injuries were reported before the road was closed.

The road has a history of flooding in recent years.

