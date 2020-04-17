Social Media Guidelines and Commenting Policy

The Leader welcomes your comments and we invite you to contribute to the discussion. Please be civil to fellow commenters on our platform. Do not use profanity or make inflammatory statements. Keep your comments constructive and on topic.

Links to external sites are not accepted. The Leader reserves the right to use comments made on Facebook postings in any news or editorial content.

What’s acceptable?

Freedom of speech and debate are the cornerstone of a democratic society. That doesn’t give anyone the right to make comments that are unlawful, defamatory, overly sexually explicit, malicious, threatening, profane, or advocate violence.

Attacking or harassing other people who comment will not be tolerated. Failure to observe these guidelines will mean comments may be deleted without notice. Continued abuse of these policies will result in your user account being banned from The Leader’s Facebook page.

Flame wars are not permitted, nor is identifying individuals that may be subject to court-ordered protections, or identifying minors subject to the federal Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Spam, graffiti, campaigning and advertising are also strictly prohibited. As is posting links to other news or media websites that are not affiliated with The Leader. No SHOUTING please.

How are the comments moderated?

Most comments are post-moderated, meaning that The Leader may remove comments that have already been published our Facebook page. If a comment disappears, it’s likely because it violated our commenting guidelines.

What if I see a comment that violates the commenting guidelines?

Click on the drop-down for the comment and report it to administration.

The Leader has a zero-tolerance policy for comments that promote commercial endeavours. These often turn into get-rich-quick schemes or spam.

The Leader takes no responsibility for any of the claims made by spammers. We will remove and ban comments without warning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



