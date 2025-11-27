The Morrisburg Leader archives collection are located in the Dundas County Archive in Iroquois. Appointments to view the archives may be made through the Municipality of South Dundas.

Digital archived copies of the iare available on the SDG and Cornwall Newspaper and Photo Digitization Project website. Select issues/years of the Morrisburg Leader have been preserved online and digitized for research purposes.

Terms and Conditions

All work published in print and online are owned by The Morrisburg Leader Ltd. as a collective work. Copyright of these materials is provided through the Canadian Copyright Act. In many cases, the copyright of content from the Morrisburg Leader is protected by not only collective work, but individual copyright extended to the newspaper for publication. Under the Canadian Copyright Act, copyright is given to the author until death, plus 70 years after death.

Use of Morrisburg Leader materials is limited to research and academic use only. Reproduction of material, including the publication of photos, advertising, stories, and/or print content online, in other publications, or on social media is prohibited.

Please do not reproduce or post content from The Morrisburg Leader, without the expressed written consent and permission of The Morrisburg Leader Ltd.

Canadian Copyright Act Link: https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/c-42/fulltext.html