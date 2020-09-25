Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Leader welcomes Letters to the Editor. Have a complaint or praise about something you have read in the newspaper? Let us, and other readers, know. Varied and diverse opinions are welcome.

Please send letters that are fewer than 300 words that relate to a story in The Leader, or relate to an issue in the community. Letters may not have been submitted to, posted to, or published by other media. Anonymous letters are not permitted. Letters written under a pseudonym will not be considered.

All letters must include the writer’s full name, mailing address, and a contact phone number for verification purposes. Contact information will not be published.

The Leader reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all material for publication. The Leader maintains the right to edit all submissions for libel, length, style, and content. The paper follows Canadian Press style.

Letters of thanks, gratitude, or congratulations are not considered a Letter to the Editor.

Letters can be emailed to info@morrisburgleader.ca, or faxed to 613-543-3643. Submissions can also be sent by mail to: The Leader – PO Box 891, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that letters not be submitted in-person to The Leader office.

