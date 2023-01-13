Privacy Policy

On January 1, 2004, a three-year phase-in of Canada’s sweeping privacy legislation ended, and application of the legislation was extended beyond the federally regulated private sector to most organizations in Canada.

The Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) dramatically modernizes Canada’s privacy laws and may require changes in how organizations collect, use, and disclose personal information about individuals in the course of commercial activities, whether day-to-day operations or in a significant transaction.

“Personal information” includes any factual or subjective information, recorded or not, about an identifiable individual. This includes information in any form such as: age, ID numbers, income, ethnic origins, or blood type; opinions, evaluations, comments, social status or disciplinary actions; employee files, credit records, loan records, medical records, existence of a dispute between a consumer and a merchant, intentions (for example, to acquire goods or services, or change jobs).

“Personal Information” does not include the name, title, business address or telephone number of an employee of an organization.

The Morrisburg Leader respects your privacy and does everything in its power to protect the confidentiality of any personal information you may give us. We may use the information you provide about yourself to fulfill your requests for our products, programs, and services, to respond to your inquiries about our offerings. The Morrisburg Leader only collects personal information with the knowledge of the individual involved.

We will explain what information is being collected and how it will be used. You have the right to decline to have this information collected or transferred. We will not disclose any personal information about users to any outside parties unless the user was advised of this possibility before providing the personal information. We will disclose information we maintain when required to do so by law.

You may provide us with information online, in a telephone conversation, or through a completed printed form. The information you provide will be securely stored either on a computer or as part of a hard-copy filing system. We reserve the right to change this Privacy Policy from time to time by updating this posting. If you are under 18, be sure to obtain your parent/guardian’s permission before you send any information about yourself (your name, address, e-mail address, etc.) to us or anyone else over the Internet.

There are links on the The Morrisburg Leader website that take you to other websites outside of our service. Any links provided to third-party websites are provided solely for your convenience. The operation and content of such third-party websites is beyond our control, and we do not endorse in any manner whatsoever or accept any responsibility for the information, content or other material which may be contained on such websites, the use of such websites, or any products or services advertised on or sold through any such websites. We will not be liable under any circumstances for any damages whatsoever, direct or indirect, resulting from any use of this website or any other third party website linked to this website, whether or not we are advised of the possibility of such damages.

Privacy Officer

The Morrisburg Leader has a privacy officer who may be contacted for any concerns, clarifications or possible abuse of the privacy policy. Please direct your communications to:

Sam Laurin

Publisher/Editor

The Morrisburg Leader

41 Main Street, PO Box 891

Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

613-543-2987

leaderads@vianet.ca

Internet Policies

Like most major websites, we use cookies to better understand how our site is used, to make sure the dynamic content is served correctly, and to improve the performance of our site for our users, particularly the way search pages are delivered.

The Morrisburg Leader does not use cookies to retain personal information about our users — users remain anonymous — and we do not sell information about our traffic patterns. We use this information for statistical analysis, to help us make our site more useful to visitors. We may disclose this non-personal information to third parties such as sponsors or clients and/or use it for auditing purposes. This tracking system does not record personal information about individuals or link this information to any personal data collected. In addition, we acknowledge that some members will want access to the Members Only website; we have that personal information in our databases, purely and solely to allow such access.

Registration and On-line forms info

We may, from time to time, offer seminars/conferences and accept registration on the Internet. In that case, we will collect only such information as is required to (a) ensure that your confirmation is sent to you at the address of your choosing and (b) that your payment is processed correctly. We will ask you for your name, mailing address, phone number, e-mail address and your credit card information. Credit card information provided will be securely stored part of a hard-copy filling system.

As part of the registration process, we may ask you if you want to receive information about other seminars/conferences and information from The Morrisburg Leader. You would be free to opt in or out. If you opted in, we would maintain your contact information in a database solely used for that purpose. This database would not be shared, given, sold or rented to any other party under any circumstances. It would reside on our computer, and may only be accessed by a The Morrisburg Leader employee who has been authorized to do so.

Errors, Misprints and Omissions on our Site

The Morrisburg Leader endeavours to provide current and accurate information on our website. Nevertheless, errors and misprints may occur. Accordingly, The Morrisburg Leader reserves the right to reject, correct, cancel or terminate any order for goods or services for which the price was incorrectly displayed or where otherwise displayed erroneous or inaccurate information. The Morrisburg Leader reserves this right at any stage of the order processing, including after an order has been submitted and whether or not the order has been confirmed. The Morrisburg Leader is not obligated to sell products or services based on errors or misprints on our website.

