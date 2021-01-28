Inflated pumping station price tag brings extra consideration

MORRISBURG – The cost to construct a new pumping station for the Dutch Meadows subdivision will be substantially higher than what South Dundas council expected.

Representatives of EVB Engineering were at the January 18th meeting to update council on the expected cost of the project as they get closer to issuing the tender.

The class D estimate on the cost of that project in 2018 estimated the cost at about $858,000.

But the latest cost estimate update shocked members of council who were presented with a report showing a class B cost estimate closer to $1. 4 million.

After the initial shock and expressions of displeasure with the significant increase, council, staff and EVB went to work immediately trying to remove items from the tender to lower the potential cost of the project.

The original plan had built in extra capacity for growth beyond the subdivision, but in light of the increased cost council agreed to claw that back from the project.

Council asked EVB to review and bring its proposed cost savings back to a special council meeting which took place January 25th.

EVB returned to the Monday meeting with cost saving design modifications to bring the estimated cost down to about $1.1 million.

Council was much more agreeable to the $1.1 million price tag and encouraged EVB to get the tender ready as soon as possible.

“We’re in a hot hot housing market, so the sooner the better would be good,” said South Dundas deputy mayor Kirsten Gardner.

In examining EVB’s cost cutting measures, South Dundas councillor Lloyd Wells said, “I don’t think we can get it any lower.” He added hopefully with getting the tender out soon they will get favourable pricing.

“This is a more realistic number,” said South Dundas councillor Donald Lewis. “I’m happy with this one. Taking out what we did is very satisfactory.”

EVB plans to have the tender ready for February.

“We’ve got to get this thing going,” said South Dundas mayor Steven Byvelds. He added that the subdivision developers want this pumping station operational by September-October.

