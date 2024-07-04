Fundraising ahead for Earl Baker Park addition

MORRISBURG – More recreational opportunities in Morrisburg’s Earl Baker Park is the goal and the waterfront committee is hoping the community will team up to make it happen.

The committee’s vision is to add a new multi-use pad to Earl Baker Park for basketball, ball hockey, tennis, pickleball and outdoor skating.

South Dundas councillor Cole Veinotte, council representative to the committee spoke about the project at the June 24 regular council meeting, and explained that the idea is for the funds for this project to be raised by the community, much like the 2011 South Dundas community playground project for Earl Baker Park.

Supported in-principle by council, the committee will be reaching out to the community to support the project financially, with in-kind assistance or through volunteerism.

Estimated to cost $160,000, the time-line of this project will ultimately depend on when the funding is in place.

