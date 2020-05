SOUTH DUNDAS – A 54-year old Prescott man is dead after being struck by a CN freight train near Marine Station Road, north west of Iroquois.

Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry OPP officers responded to a report of the incident just before 11 p.m. May 12th.

The unidentified man received life threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no foul play is suspected and a post-mortem will be conducted.

The OPP are not releasing the name of victim due to the nature of the case.

