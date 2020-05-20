This week in The Leader – May 20, 2020

May 20, 2020 Editor News

This week in The Leader:

  • Students will not return to classrooms until September;
  • Business, recreation, and construction begin to reopen;
  • Pedestrian killed on CN tracks near Iroquois;
  • Municipal amenities open again;
  • EOHU expands COVID-19 testing;
  • Independent commission into Long-Term Care;
  • Funding to fight food insecurity;
  • This week’s editorial – The Cone of Silence;
  • UCDSB postpones 2020 Secondary School Grads;
  • OSSTF ratifies contract;
  • Golden Gears cancel 2020 show season;
  • Friends of Grand Trunk 1008 ready when able to proceed;
  • South Dundas Minor Hockey Association announces award winners;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday, breaking news as it happens.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.