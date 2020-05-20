This week in The Leader – May 20, 2020

- Students will not return to classrooms until September;
- Business, recreation, and construction begin to reopen;
- Pedestrian killed on CN tracks near Iroquois;
- Municipal amenities open again;
- EOHU expands COVID-19 testing;
- Independent commission into Long-Term Care;
- Funding to fight food insecurity;
- This week’s editorial – The Cone of Silence;
- UCDSB postpones 2020 Secondary School Grads;
- OSSTF ratifies contract;
- Golden Gears cancel 2020 show season;
- Friends of Grand Trunk 1008 ready when able to proceed;
- South Dundas Minor Hockey Association announces award winners;
- These stories and much more.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday, breaking news as it happens.