Three arrested following Iroquois home robbery and assault

IROQUOIS – Three people have been arrested and charged in relation to a May 12th robbery on Broadway Crescent in Iroquois.

Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry OPP officers responded to the report of a robbery in Iroquois just after 3 a.m. May 12th. The police say that their investigation determined that several individuals broke into the residence and assaulted one adult victim. The suspects were armed and stole items from the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The following day, May 13th, the OPP arrested and charged Austin Morrow, 22, from South Dundas. He faces five charges: Break and Enter A Place; Robbery and Wounding; Aggravated Assault; Assault with a Weapon; and Breach of Recognizance.

On May 14th, two more individuals were charged in relation to the crime. John Gauvin, 38, from Brockville, faces five charges: Break and Enter A Place; Robbery and Wounding; Aggravated Assault; Assault with a Weapon; and Breach of Undertaking. And Kathryn Spencer, 32, from Belleville, faces four charges: Break and Enter A Place; Robbery and Wounding; Aggravated Assault; and Assault with a Weapon.

Police say all three accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice.

