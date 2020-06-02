Positive employee COVID-19 test closes Ross Video until Friday

IROQUOIS – Ross Video closed its Iroquois plant until Friday after an employee received a positive COVID-19 test result Monday night.

“We’ve closed the facility until Friday, June 5th to provide time for any potential virus in the building to degrade,” said Jeff Poapst, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and Services at Ross Video. “While we’re confident that the physical distancing protocols we implemented in mid-March are effective, we’ve advised all on the crew with the individual to get tested before returning to work, and are working with Public Health on contact tracing.”

Poapst said that the information the company has provided to staff has helped limit any potential risk and the company is working to ensure its staff, their families, and others in the community are kept safe.

“We expect that we’ll be back in the facility Friday,” he said. “Our twice daily cleaning continues, as will our other precautions to ensure appropriate safety while our staff are on site.”

About 120 employees have been working in the facility since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The remaining employees from the facility are working remotely.

