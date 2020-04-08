This week in The Leader – April 8, 2020

April 8, 2020 Editor News

This week in The Leader:

  • St. Lawrence Seaway opens 2020 navigation season;
  • COVID-19 infections rise to 44 in region;
  • Adapting to new realities;
  • Ross Video manufacturing restarts;
  • Bylaw enforcing COVID-19 regulations;
  • South Dundas approves funds for next Community Food Share challenge;
  • Community Living coping;
  • No more free passes for landfill, two bag limit stays;
  • SDSA hopeful 2020 season can still run;
  • UCP cancels second concert and suspends season until May 4th;
  • How are you doing these days?
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday, and COVID-19 updates anytime, as they happen.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.