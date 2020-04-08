Easter Bunny declared an essential worker

TORONTO – As the Easter long weekend approaches, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared that the Easter Bunny is an essential service worker.

The Premier made the announcement during his daily press briefing April 7th.

“I hereby confirm that the Easter Bunny is an essential service provider and authorized to deliver Easter chocolate, candy, and related treats to the children of Ontario,” the Premier said.

Ford said that children should practice safe physical distancing and remain six feet away from the Easter Bunny, if spotted making deliveries.

He added that the Easter Bunny will comply with orders under the State of Emergency and not deliver Easter treats to playgrounds, parks, and other outdoor recreation amenities. Those were closed under emergency measures to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The move by Ford follows an initiative begun by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Tuesday, declaring the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy essential.

