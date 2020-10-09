New restrictions for GTA and Ottawa won’t affect EOHU

TORONTO/CORNWALL – Restrictions announced by the provincial government for Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa, won’t affect this region says the Eastern Ontario Health Unit.

Ontario premier Doug Ford announced today (October 9) that new restrictions would go into effect at 12:01 a.m. tomorrow (October 10), closing indoor dining spaces in restaurants, bars and night clubs, along with movie theatres, casinos, and other areas. Residents in those areas have been told to limit their travel to within their region and only for essential trips like work, school, groceries, or medical appointments.

Two weeks ago, EOHU medical officer of health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said that if Ottawa had more restrictions imposed, the local health unit would impose restrictions to match. The EOHU region includes the City of Cornwall, Prescott-Russell, and SDG Counties. For the second time since, Roumeliotis said he would not do so.

“We’re keeping a close eye on local spread of COVID-19, but at this time we feel that business closures aren’t necessary in the EOHU region,” he said in a media release. “That said, in order to help keep our local businesses running, we need everyone to continue following public health measures to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Roumeliotis said that recent COVID-19 cases locally are not linked to areas that the provincial government is closing down tomorrow. Local cases are due to close contact with confirmed cases or clusters. These were private gatherings where public health measures were not followed.

He said if there was a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, closures in the EOHU region may be necessary.

There are now 87 active cases of the virus in the EOHU, and three active cases in South Dundas. South Stormont and East Hawkesbury are the only two municipalities in the region that do not have active cases. North Dundas, North Stormont, and North Glengarry each have one active case, South Glengarry has eight cases, and the city of Cornwall has seven. Since the pandemic began, there have been 329 cases in the region, 230 cases are resolved and there have been 12 deaths.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...