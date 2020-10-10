Peacefully at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital, Ottawa on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, George “Junior” Beaupre of Morrisburg, age 87. Beloved husband of Helen Beaupre (nee Levere) for over 67 years. Loving father of Bruce (Barbara Tadla) of Brampton, Lee (Patti) of Morrisburg and Mark (Diane) of Long Sault. Poppy will be fondly remembered by grandchildren Meagan Lamesse, Stephan Beaupre, Patrick Beaupre (Emilie St. Pierre), Stacie Beaupre (Noah Busschaert), Jason Beaupre and great-grandchildren Caleb and Nathan Lamesse, Ivy and Brooks Busschaert and Briella Beaupre. Predeceased by his parents George Arthur Beaupre and Grace Beaupre (nee Loucks) and his sisters Edna Kelly and Marjorie Hamilton. Also survived by half-brothers, half-sisters and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions private family arrangements are entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to Lakeshore Drive United Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Inurnment of Cremated Remains

Fairview Cemetery, Morrisburg

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...