Obituary – Johnny Francis

At the Ottawa General Hospital on Friday, October 9, 2020, Johnny Francis of Morrisburg, age 81. Loving husband of Cathy Francis (nee Brinston) for 59 years. Loving father of Reg Francis of Kingston, Kelly Bartholomew (Neal) of Winchester and Tony Francis (Andrea) of Riverside Heights. Dear brother of Lila McMillan (late Glen Irven) of Winchester, Marg Shaver (Keith) of Williamsburg, Grace Docksteader (late Glen) of Winchester, Don Francis (late Sally) of Iroquois, Harry Francis (Bonnie) of Winchester, Garry Francis (Angie) of South Mountain and Bob Francis (Sheri) of Winchester. Grandpa “Bobby” will be fondly remembered by grandchildren Morgan, Taylor, Brooke, Lindsay, Brett, Kara, Ryleigh and Elliott. Predeceased by his parents Clifford and Velma Francis (nee Douglas). Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a family service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston

