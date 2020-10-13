Obituary – Esther Caldwell

Peacefully at the Queensway Carleton Hospital, Ottawa, on Friday, October 9, 2020. Esther Caldwell (nee Rosenthal) of Iroquois at the age of 98. Dearly beloved wife of the late Graham Caldwell. Loving mother of Gloria Caldwell of Iroquois and Lyn (Dale) McIntosh of North Gower. Dear grandmother of Erin (Geoff) Campbell and great grandmother of Quinn. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at the Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to the Cancer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

