Obituary – Eileen McCann

At the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Eileen McCann (nee Gillespie) of Morrisburg, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Eugene McCann. Loving mother of Victor of Hope, B.C., John (Gail) of Prescott, Sandra Rice of Morrisburg and Stephen (Bonnie) of Cardinal. Eileen will be fondly remembered by grandchildren Christopher, Kelly, Jackie, Julie, Jason, Michael, Abbey, Sheri, Stacey and 16 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Stella Horan of Cardinal. Special aunt to Suzie (Kevin), Mike (Diane), Jeff (Cathy). Eileen will be fondly remembered by Danny Rice. Eileen was a long time member and past Grand Duke of Brinston’s International Association of Rebekah Assemblies (IARA).

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family graveside service will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully appreciated by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

