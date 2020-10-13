Obituary – Joan Steinburg

At the Sherwood Park Manor Nursing Home in Brockville on Friday, October 9, 2020, Joan Steinburg, age 71. Beloved daughter of the late Willard and Velda Steinburg (nee Whitteker). Dear sister of Bev Hutton (Lincoln) of Brockville and Troy Steinburg of Winchester.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Mariatown. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully appreciated by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

