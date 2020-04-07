William Rodney “Rod” Turriff

Peacefully at the Winchester & District Memorial Hospital, on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Rod Turriff of Iroquois at the age of 88. Dearly beloved husband of 66 years to Joycelyn Turriff (nee Crawford). Loving father of Lloyd (Carolyn), Bruce (Hindy), Laurie, and Charles (Carol). Dear brother of Sheila Turriff and Thelma Ripley. Predeceased by his brother Arnold and his sister Claire. Sadly missed by 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Donations to the Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

