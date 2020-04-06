Bylaw officers will enforce COVID-19 regulations in South Dundas

SOUTH DUNDAS — Effective immediately, Municipality of South Dundas bylaw officers may now enforce provincial regulations regarding COVID-19. This measure follows Ontario’s order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

South Dundas By-Law officers will now be able to proactively monitor and respond to calls regarding:

People congregating in municipal parks, using park amenities or equipment;

Non-essential retail businesses continuing to operate;

Restaurants keeping their dining room open; and

Gatherings of more than five people in public or in private residences.

Officers will take an educational approach to these new measures and will take the opportunity to inform residents and businesses of the importance of following these rules.

Violation reports can be directed to the Director of Fire & Emergency Services, Cameron Morehouse. Call 613-543-2673 ext. 4760 or email cmorehouse@southdundas.com.

To report non-compliance of mandatory quarantine following international travel, call the Ontario Provincial Police’s non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.

For more information regarding COVID-19, please consult EOHU.ca/coronavirus. To view more information about the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, visit news.ontario.ca or Ontario.ca/coronavirus.

For more information regarding updates and changes to the Municipal of South Dundas departments and services due to COVID-19, please visit www.southdundas.com

