Obituary – Carl Hamilton

Peacefully following a courageous battle with cancer at the Ottawa General Hospital on Saturday, May 30, 2020, Carl Hamilton of Iroquois, age 74. Loving husband of Muriel Hamilton (nee Runions) for 46 years. Loving father of Tracey Shaver (Brian) of Riverside Heights and Kenny Hamilton (Meghan) of Frankford. Proud poppy of Brendan, Cam and Donovan Shaver, Ayden and Landon Hamilton. Dear brother of Muriel Allard of Orleans, Bryson Hamilton (Sherry) of Tillsonburg, Marilyn Wensing (Ted) of Kingston, Ritchie Hamilton (Tammy) of Tillsonburg, Jim Hamilton (Lisa) of Tillsonburg and Robert Hamilton (Norma) of Morrisburg. Dear brother-in-law of Lee Kinsella (Don) of Kingston, Marion Runions of Iroquois, Darryl Runions of Iroquois, Glen Runions (Marg) of Brockville and Albert Runions (Kathleen) of Morrisburg. Predeceased by his parents Earle and Audrey Hamilton, his infant sister Carolyn and his brothers-in-law John Allard and Lyle Runions. Carl will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions a private family funeral service will be held. Donations to Little Angels Blood Cancer Fund – Suite 703, 420 Berkley Ave, Ottawa, ON, K2A 4H5 would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Interment will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery Chesterville. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

