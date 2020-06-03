This week in The Leader – June 3, 2020

This week in The Leader:

EOHU: Limit store visits to one person;

Vehicular access blocked;

Timely donation to maintain waterfront tree canopy;

Tubie continued in 2021;

Emergency electricity rates increase – more choice in store after COVID-19;

Pride permission for OPP;

CFS poised for 2020;

South Dundas Soccer cancels 2020 season;

Our editorial this week – Why local media matters;

Gibberish: News from the Fortress of Solitude;

These stories and much more.

Plus this week marks the return of the Perspectives column, a rotating contributed column written by South Dundas’ faith leaders.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday, breaking news online as it happens.

