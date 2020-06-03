Peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Wednesday June 3, 2020.

Rick Cauvier age 63 of Kemptville. Beloved and devoted husband of Sherry Mowat. Loving Dad of Jennifer and Cory Cauvier. Cherished Grand Dad of Emilie and Justin Coville. Best Step-Dad to Kiel Spruit, Kayla (Trevor) Helliker and Kory Spruit. Fun-loving Papa Rick to Remington, Charlie and Theodor. Dear son of Allan and the late Jean Cauvier. Brother of Brian (Loralee), Steven(Lucy), Bonnie, and Jeffrey Cauvier . Fondly remembered by many friends and will be missed as a very active community member.

Private Family Interment South Gower Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. By family request donations may be made to the W.D.M.H. Foundation’s General Equipment Fund.

Arrangements entrusted to the Byers Funeral Home, South Mountain (613-989-3836). Online condolences may be made at www.byersfuneralhomeinc.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...