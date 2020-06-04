South Dundas Soccer cancels 2020 season

SOUTH DUNDAS – Having held out as long as it could, South Dundas Soccer cancelled its 2020 Spring/Summer season Monday.

“Up until now we have been pushing back the start of the 2020 season with the hope of playing a modified season,” said SDSA president Phillip Blancher. “It’s not a decision made lightly. We tried to hold on as long as we could to keep a season going for kids who are facing fewer and fewer options for summer activities this summer.”

He added that the board didn’t feel the club could offer the quality of program it normally does with the restrictions in place for the foreseeable future.

The SDSA did investigate switching to a weekday evening program, with divisions split on different days to reduce the number of players at the Iroquois soccer fields.

“Given that many of our volunteers coach two or more teams each season, the logistics of that would be difficult to manage,” Blancher said. “Without any form of guidance from public health officials on when restrictions will ease, it is difficult to make any plans for programming.”

If restrictions do ease this summer, Blancher said that some of the volunteers have expressed interest in running a weekday soccer camp for kids. The decision on that will depend on public health guidelines and direction from the municipality on use of soccer fields.

The club will be contacting parents and guardians of players over the next few weeks to arrange for refunds.

This season, the club’s 25th anniversary year, there were over 300 players registered.

“We look forward to celebrating our 25th season, and holding our 15th Annual World Cup of Soccer beginning in May 2021,” said Blancher.

