Three responsible, one charged with mischief

MORRISBURG – On June 25, SD&G OPP announced charges in relation to the June 7-8 vandalism that destroyed and defaced memorial trees and benches, and more, in the Morrisburg waterfront park.

“Three young people were responsible for the recent vandalism along the Morrisburg waterfront,” said the SDG OPP in a media release.

OPP officers and the Ministry of Natural Resources have been investigating since the incidents took place, and the result is one youth charged with mischief.

Another youth has been referred to a youth diversion program.

And, a third youth was given a warning regarding the $19,000 worth of damage done.

Along with the vandalism to the viewing platform trees, benches and beach washrooms, a young Canada Goose was killed.

The charged individual, a 17 year-old youth from Morrisburg who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall in July.

