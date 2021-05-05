This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 5, 2021

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

South Dundas councillor lobbies for own project;

Rapid increase to vaccine eligibility;

SDG Counties digital newspaper archives launched;

Developers to return with new apartment building proposal;

South Dundas is shut out of ICIP recreation funding;

Stone Cold Cider, Stone Crop Acres’ latest venture;

New owner adds Barbecue to Iroquois Pizza offerings,

Editorial – Fair beach access for all;

Oneida Grand about ready to open pantry;

Wanderings – ‘Mad Dog’ and the dentist;

These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories on our website beginning Thursday.

Support local journalism in your community. Subscribe to The Leader today and have it delivered to your mail box each week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...