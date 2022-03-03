St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage set for Whitehorse March 5

MORRISBURG – There is probably no greater compliment for a band than to have another performer observe: “I was hooked the very first moment I heard them. I am a huge fan.”

John Muirhead, singer and songwriter, opening the concert at Upper Canada Playhouse, was talking about the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage March 5 headliner: Whitehorse.

Whitehorse, the stunning and creative musical partnership of Melissa McClelland and Luke Doucet, will appear in Morrisburg for one concert only, Saturday night at 7 p.m. It should be an exciting, memorable event.

A Juno Award winner in 2016 with the Adult Alternative Album of the Year, “Leave No Bridge Unburned,” the band has been consistently nominated for other Juno awards in a number of categories. McClelland and Doucet had been solo performers, but decided to work together as Whitehorse in 2011: they immediately took the musical world by storm. Their second album, “The Fate of the World Depends on this Kiss” was shortlisted for the 2013 Polaris Music Prize.

Whitehorse’s music transcends conventional categories. They have collaborated on a “fiery mix of Southern-inspired Americana and atmospheric rock,” released a collection of “blues covers” and pursued new musical directions “incorporating hip-hop loops and electronic instrumentation.” They have also released an EP of French language versions of some of their songs.

Their Northern South Vol 2 “reimagined the early days of electric blues, expanding into cuts from Howlin’ Wolf, Willie Dixon, Jimmy Reed, Slim Harpo and more.” Whitehorse makes use of extensive “live looping”: both Melissa and Luke are accomplished musicians – employing bass, acoustic (and occasionally electric) guitar along with keyboards and percussion. Ever evolving, their musical style and their lyrics catch at the imagination. The duo’s onstage magnetism is powerful

“Whitehorse’s live show is totally engaging,” John Muirhead said. “They are simply excellent song-writers, which, as a writer myself, is something I really appreciate. There is so much emotion in their lyrics; the words pull you into their music. Like I said, I was hooked from the first.”

John Muirhead is no stranger to musical awards himself. The London, Ontario, singer has been nominated for several prestigious honours, including a Canadian Folk Music Award for Young Performer of the Year in 2017. He released his album Traveller in November 2021 to critical and popular acclaim.

His album, which features the stand out hit “I Can Sleep Anywhere,” reflects Muirhead’s life on the road as a “travelling Canadian” solo singer/song-writer criss-crossing Canada and the US, living on couches, performing in venues of every sort. He describes himself as a Canadian troubadour, who often finds inspiration in the places he visits and in the people he meets. “Mine are high energy acoustic shows. I love performing live and I love making people smile. My music is original. I do the odd cover, but mostly I want to share my own music and themes. I explore ideas like love – found and lost – loneliness, and creating your own path in the world.”

The COVID crisis ended John’s touring schedule in 2019, but, if there was a silver lining to it all, it lay in the fact that he then had the chance to discover a great on-line community and began to live stream his music. He eagerly looks forward to hitting the musical circuits again.

John Muirhead appeared at a SLAS Emerging Artists showcase in 2019, and loved the Morrisburg experience. “The audiences in this town are warm and receptive. When the SLAS contacted me and offered me the chance to open for Whitehorse, because they thought I was a good fit, I was thrilled,” he said. “I look forward to coming to the UCP stage and to sharing my music with a live audience.”

Don’t miss the fire and excitement of the powerful duo, Whitehorse, on stage at Upper Canada Playhouse on Saturday, March 5 at 7 p.m., with outstanding artist, John Muirhead, opening the concert.

All health and safety protocols will be in place for this show.

