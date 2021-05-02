Obituary – Ferenc Miklian

Peacefully at the Sandfield Place Nursing Home in Cornwall, on Friday, April 30, 2021, Ferenc Miklian of Morrisburg, age 78. Beloved husband of Carole Miklian (nee Dawley) for over 52 years. He will be sadly missed by his children Tracey Miklian of Cornwall, Nancy Miklian of Toronto and Dave Miklian (Jill Harvey) of Ottawa. Dear brother of Margit Szabo (late Istvan) of Hungary. He was predeceased by his parents Pal and Ilona Miklian, his sister Ilona Nagy and his brothers Jozsef and Istvan Miklian. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. Ferenc was a die-hard Montreal Canadians hockey fan who always took time to chat with people he knew and he could be found most days at Tim Hortons. Ferenc worked for 16 years at General Concrete and 16 years at Rohm and Haas.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

