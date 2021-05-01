Obituary – Leila Sylvia

Peacefully at 96 years young, after a wonderful life of adventures. She was immensely proud of her legacy of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, surviving sister, and many nieces and nephews. Grandma Leila was full of life and laughter and friends soon became extended family. Leila’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Hartford staff who over the past seven years cared for and loved her. Leila was the ultimate role model in how to be kind, interested in others, and loving, laughing, and living life to the fullest. “Do not weep for me for I have not gone…” She lives in the hearts and memories of so many and was a blessing to have in all our lives.

Funeral Arrangements

A family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity close to your heart. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to a charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

