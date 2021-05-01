Obituary – Andrew Klith

Peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Thursday, April 29, 2021, Andrew Klith of Williamsburg, age 50. Loving partner of Melinda Mellon (nee Casselman). Loving father of Jenna Klith (Olivier Boisvert) of Brockville and Tyler Klith (Shaunta Simmons-Thorne) of Brockville. Stepfather of Sonia Mellon (Brittany Dunklin) of Smiths Falls, Keshia Mellon (Gaby Deschamps) of South Mountain and Lukas Mellon (Jhade Robinson) of Williamsburg. Dear brother of Paul Klith (Carla) of Gananoque and Adrian Klith (Lisa) of Gananoque. Predeceased by his parents Ingvard and Audrey Klith. Andrew will be fondly remembered by his Tirecraft family, his nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Lung Association or the Ottawa General Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

