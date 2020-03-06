Atom B Lions advance to finals against Demons

South Dundas Lions’ forwards Simon Martens (left), Chase Alger (center) and Brody Ortwein (right) charge into the Leeds Chargers’ end midway through the third period of game three of the Atom B semi-final series between the two teams. South Dundas defeated Leeds 4-2 to take the series and advances to the championship final against the North Dundas Demons. – Leader photo

MORRISBURG – One more South Dundas Lions team has advanced to the 2019-20 playoff finals. The Atom B Lions defeated the Leeds Chargers 4-2 in Morrisburg March 5th to take the semi-final series.

It was the second win in a row for the Atom B House team. On March 3rd, the Lions defeated the Chargers 2-1 to take game two of the series. Leeds won game one of the series in Westport March 1st.

South Dundas and Leeds stayed tied 0-0 until early in the second period when Brody Ortwein (from Chase Alger and Daymon Julien) put the Lions on the scoreboard 20 seconds in. Two minutes later, Simon Martens (from Ortwein) made it a 2-0 game. Late in the period, Chargers’ forward Parker Maitland found his way past Lions’ goalie Evelyn Cooper to make it 2-1 after two periods.

Fifty-two seconds into the third period, Austin Workman (from Connor McCurdy) restored the Lions two-goal lead. Lions led the Chargers 3-1.

With their goalie on the bench for the extra-player, the Chargers scored with 51.3 seconds remaining in the game. Still with the goalie out, Martens picked off a pass in the Chargers’ end from Alger and scored the empty net goal. Lions won 4-2 and took the semi-final series 4 points to 2.

Second-seeded South Dundas will now face the top-seeded North Dundas Demons in the championship final. The Demons finished the regular season with a record of 23 wins, 3 losses and 2 ties; two of those losses and a tie were against the Lions.

The championship final schedule has yet to be announced.

