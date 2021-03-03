This week’s headlines in The Leader – March 3, 2021

March 3, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Budget talks end at 1.24 per cent rate increase;
  • COVID-19 variants arrive in region;
  • Grants and donations trimmed;
  • Face masks win South Dundas a national marketing award;
  • Outdoor Rink lights returned;
  • New equipment denied;
  • Staff changes at South Dundas;
  • SDG Counties move to create fund for major capital roads projects;
  • Seaway student Eshal Ali elected UCDSB Student Trustee;
  • Editorial: Acknowledge support;
  • Historic sign project slated for Iroquois Waterfront;
  • EOSHL adds 11th team in South Grenville;
  • Recreation changes in South Dundas;
  • These stories and many more, plus 10 letters to the editor.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.