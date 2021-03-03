Confirmed COVID-19 case at MPS

MORRISBURG – An individual at Morrisburg Public School has tested positive for COVID-19. Parents, guardians, and staff of the school received notification from the Upper Canada District School Board Tuesday evening about the test result.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is working with the school and conducting contact tracing with all people who may have had a possible high-risk exposure.

The release did not say if the individual who tested positive is a staff member or student at the school.

MPS remains open and operating on its regular schedule.

A similar notification was made for parents at North Stormont Public School Tuesday evening, and at Rothwell-Osnabruck School on February 26th.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...