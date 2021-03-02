Obituary – Edward “Ted” Herriman

At the Woodland Villa Nursing Home, Long Sault, on Sunday, February 28, 2021, Ted Herriman of Morrisburg, age 93. Loving husband of June Herriman (nee Phifer). Loving father of Susan Adams (Dale) of Elma, Catherine Ellis (Ken) of Kincardine and the late Marian Perry (Henry) of St. Catharines. Ted will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Joshua Adams (Megan), Noah Adams (Jessica), Micah Adams (Shannon), Rebecca Austman (Alex), Paige Pashootan (Kash), Kaitlynn Gadzala (Ken), Isaac Perry, Naomi Perry and 12 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased his sisters Doris Fisher and Marion Herriman and his brothers Gerald and Willis Herriman. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions private family funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston

