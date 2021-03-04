Obituary – David MacDonald

Suddenly at home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. David MacDonald (owner of MadMac’s Furniture) of Cardinal at the age of 73. Dearly beloved husband of Marianne MacDonald (nee Armstrong). Loving father of Jordie (Danielle) of Ingleside and Kaillee (Brandon) Burrell of Cardinal. Dear brother of Lee (Janice) of Cardinal. Cherished grandpa of Oliver and Avary Burrell and Lucas and Ella MacDonald. Predeceased by his parents Herb and Lucy MacDonald. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no service at this time. Donations to CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. . If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home, 2065 Dundas Street, Cardinal, ON. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

