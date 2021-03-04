Seaway Scoop – Eshal Ali elected Student Trustee

By Danika Nielsen – SDHS

A Seaway District High School student has been elected as one of two student trustees to serve on the Upper Canada District School Board’s trustee board. Eshal Ali, who is a Grade 10 student at the school was elected by the UCDSB students’ senate at their February 26th meeting.

The student senate is formed by student leaders from each UCSDB secondary school, including an indigenous students’ representative.

The elections were held virtually. Ali and four other candidates each gave a speech and answered questions from the senators.

Ali, along with Bradford Ward from Brockville Collegiate will serve as trustees for the 2021-22 school year.

Bradford will also chair the student senate that year, Ali will serve as vice-chair.

The new student trustees will attend regular UCDSB of trustee meetings, have the opportunity to attend Ontario Student Trustee Association’s conferences, and provide brief reports to the board of trustees.

“I am so honoured to be elected to represent UCSDB students as a student trustee,” Ali told the Seaway Scoop. “I look forward to working alongside Bradford and the board of trustees to voice student concerns on a board level and even a provincial level through the OSTA.”

Seaway principal Trent Carter-Edwards said that Ali is an excellent choice for student trustee.

“We at Seaway DHS are extremely proud of Eshal and are excited for her to join the UCDSB as student trustee for the 2021-2022 school year,” Carter-Edwards said. “She will serve as a voice for rural schools and will bring with her a focus on equity, diversity, and inclusivity for all students across the Board. We are looking forward to the positive impact she will have in Upper Canada.”

Seaway’s student council said it was extremely proud to have Ali represent the students of UCDSB and have no doubt she will do great in the role.

“Eshal has been a very important member of student council, always pitching in ideas, and helping in every way possible.”

Ali begins her term as student trustee August 1st.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...