South Dundas Soccer week six results

June 29, 2023 Editor Sports
Team Portugal goalkeeper Will Cummings challenges incoming Team Italy striker Spencer Garlough during their BMO U-14 Soccer League match June 24. Garlough was able to fire off a shot before Cummings could get the ball, resulting in Italy scoring. (Contributed/South Dundas Soccer photo)

IROQUOIS – Damp weather did not dampen the soccer playing action on the soccer pitches in Iroquois as South Dundas Soccer played week six of its regular season schedule June 24.

A number of close matches marked the score sheets for this week.

In the Tim Hortons TimBits U-7 Soccer League, Czechia defeated Mexico 4-1. France beat Northern Ireland 1-0, Australia won over Japan 1-0, and Columbia won 1-0 over Ukraine.

Finland landed a 9-3 win over Belgium in the Tim Hortons TimBits U-9 Soccer League. Ireland beat United States 1-0, Poland won 1-0 over Croatia, and Sweden also won 1-0 over Denmark.

There were larger scores in the Tim Hortons TimBits U-5 Soccer League with Switzerland winning 10-3 over Wales. Barbados defeated Iceland 8-2, Argentina scored six goals to defeat Canada 6-1, and New Zealand shut out Taiwan 4-0.

High scoring matches were also in the BMO U-11 Soccer League with all three winners winning by large margins. South Korea remained undefeated this season with an 8-2 win over Costa Rica. Brazil shut out Spain 7-0, while Ecuador shut out Scotland 4-0.

It was a pair of close matches in the BMO U-14 Soccer League as Germany eked out a 1-0 win against Chile, while Italy held on for a 3-2 win over Portugal as that team attempted a late game comeback.

A penalty shot awarded in the first half of the BMO U-18 Soccer League match between Uruguay and England was the only scoring required. Uruguay shut out England 1-0. It was a high scoring game between Netherlands and Norway with 13 goals hammered in. Netherlands defeated Norway 9-4.

With Canada Day taking place on Saturday July 1, all soccer leagues have a by-week. Regular season play resumes July 8.

