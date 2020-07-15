This week in The Leader: July 15, 2020

July 15, 2020 Editor News

This week in The Leader:

  • Stage Three re-opening this Friday;
  • New look Morrisburg Waterfront;
  • Beach fees debated;
  • Health Unit sorting out Stage Three;
  • Robinson going that extra mile;
  • Council accepts David Ross offer;
  • St. Lawrence Parks: More beaches to open, Bird Sanctuary closed for season;
  • UCDSB to add over 100 staff as board pitches budget surplus;
  • Virtually, All About the River;
  • These stories and much more.

