Obituary – Arie Stuyt

Peacefully at home on Monday, July 13, 2020, Arie Stuyt of Riverside Heights, age 85. Loving husband of Georgette Stuyt (nee Kyle). Loving father of Nicolaas Stuyt (Monique) of Ottawa, Mary LeBlanc (Bruce) of Stittsville and Diane Stuyt of Kanata. Dear father-in-law of Bert deBruijn (Rose) of Orleans. Dear brother of Annie Neefjes of Holland and Nellie Lawler of Vancouver. Opa will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Marika, Bente, Nyssa, Kenneth, Casandra, Andy, Nico, Ellis, Owen and Charlotte. Predeceased by his daughter Debbie deBruijn, his sisters Jo Byman, Mini Groot and his brothers Wim, Co, Jaap and Jan Stuyt. Also survived by many nieces & nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Morrisburg, on Friday, July 17th at 1 p.m. Protective face masks must be worn. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

St. Mary’s Cemetery, Morrisburg

