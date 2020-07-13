Obituary – Wilfred Thomas Gibbons

Peacefully at the Perley and Rideau Health Centre in Ottawa, on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Wilfred Gibbons, formerly of Iroquois at the age of 89. Dearly beloved husband of Marion Johnston and the late Marjorie Gibbons. Loving father of Barbara Hornsby of Langley, BC. Dear brother of James (Mary) of Fergus, Robertson (Marlene) of Baden Gertrude (Kevin) Donovan of Burlington. Predeceased his sisters Margaret Myers, Joan Welton and by his brother Gordon. Dear grandfather of Jonathon (Libby) Hornsby and Sarah Hornsby and great grandfather of Sophie Hornsby. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be no services at this time. Donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 370 in Iroquois or the Perley- Rideau Health Centre would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...