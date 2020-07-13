Obituary – Brian McCooeye

Suddenly at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Sunday, July 12, 2020, Brian McCooeye of Cornwall, age 66. Former husband of Penny Richmire of Morrisburg. Loving father of Ashley Hubert (Rick) of Morrisburg, Stacy Merkley (Robert) of Glen Becker and Brittany Richmire of Morrisburg. Dear brother of Brent McCooeye of Morrisburg, Nelson McCooeye of Williamsburg, Beverly Montroy of Prescott, Susan White (Tim Patterson) of Morrisburg, Steven McCooeye (Laurie) of Morrisburg and Garnet McCooeye (Amber) of Iroquois. Brian will be fondly remembered by grandchildren Logan, Kianna, Addison, Preston, Brennan, Kaylynn and Marissa. Predeceased by his parents Garnet and Lyla McCooeye (nee Richmire), an infant sister Barbara, an infant brother Keith and his sister Rhonda Roderick. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

