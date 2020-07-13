Obituary – John Alvin “Al” Gates

Alvin (Al) Gates of Iroquois, Ontario, son of late Russell and Mary Gates of Hepworth, Ontario, passed away peacefully on the 28th of June 2020. He will be profoundly missed by his wife Madalyn Margaret Fisk, formally of Durham, Ontario, as well as his sons Jeffrey John Gates (Chantal Collin Gates), William (Bill) Gates (Audra Bastable), and Scott Adam Gates.

He will also be deeply missed by his grandchildren Justin Dunn, Brian and Allison Gates, and his great-grandchildren Grayson and Gabrielle.

Al is survived by his dear sister Ruth Elaine Burton (Hilford Burton) of British Columbia, his brother Vernon Russell Gates (Paula Gates), and his sister in-law Gloria Dawn Gates.

No funeral service will be held due to Covid-19 regulations. Donations in memory of Al Gates can be made to the Lung Cancer Canada. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...