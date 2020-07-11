Obituary – Ricky Nelson Young

It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of a beloved husband and father, Ricky Young, on July 7, 2020. Ricky leaves behind his wife and best friend Silvia, and his two cherished sons, Hunter Young and Atreyu Young. We will miss him when the sun rises, when the sun sets, and all the hours in between. There really are no words to express our immense sense of grief and loss. Ricky is also survived by his mother Wanda Laprade and his father Richard Young ( Jean), his brother Clinton (Bonnie), and by his much-loved nephews, and many very good friends.

Due to Covid restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers, Ricky and the family would like you to take the time and spend it with your loved ones. Online messages of condolence may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

