Obituary – Henny Heuvel

Peacefully at home on July 9, 2020 with her husband by her side, Henny Heuvel (Heuving) of Iroquois returned to her heavenly home to be with the Lord. Dearest mom of Dave (Audrey) Heuvel, Gary (Inge Lovell) Heuvel, Brian Heuvel, Darren (Lori) Heuvel, Trevor (Wendy) Heuvel. Cherished Oma to 14 grandchildren. Loving sister to Ginus (Grace), Frans (late wife Maaike), and late Klaas (survived by wife Elly). Predeceased by Jan (Jennie) Heuving, Martin (Grietje) Joldersma, Walter (Hennie) Heuving, Wiecher (Hennie) Heuving, Ralph (Coby) Bouwman, and Fred Heuving. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Henny was born on July 27, 1941 in the Netherlands and was blessed with a large and loving family. She moved to Canada with her family at the age of 16 where she met and later married her best friend and soulmate, Walter, on June 9, 1962. Henny immersed herself in the Christian community and created lifelong relationships that evolved into a treasured support system in the last chapter of her life. Her selfless acts of hospitality in the church and in her community touched the hearts of many and will be remembered for a lifetime. Above all, Henny put her family first – where every birthday, anniversary, holiday, and special occasion became the precious chance to create memories that will never be forgotten.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral service will be a closed private family event at the Williamsburg Christian Reform Church. The family appreciates your respect and understanding for their wishes during these uncertain times. Following the service, a link to view the funeral digitally will be provided upon request. All questions can be directed to Pastor Aaron Thompson or the church office. Donations made to the Palliative Care Program at the Brockville General Hospital (BGH) in lieu of flowers would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.

