One person arrested in Iroquois barricade incident

June 23, 2020 Editor News

IROQUOIS – An unidentified 35-year old man from Iroquois was arrested without incident after a barricade situation on Dundas Street Monday night.

Police responded to a disturbance on Dundas Street around 11:30 p.m. June 22nd. As a result of the situation, OPP Crisis Negotiators were called in to assist, along with several other OPP units.

Officers entered the home early Tuesday morning and arrested the individual without incident.

Police say there was no public safety risk during the incident. The identity of the person arrested was not released.

