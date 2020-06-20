Drowning at Morrisburg Docks

MORRISBURG –A 43-year old North Dundas resident is dead after a drowning at the Morrisburg Dock Friday (June 19th) evening.

SD&G OPP responded to the scene at around 8:30 p.m. to the Morrisburg Waterfront after a report of a drowning.

Officers continued with CPR after bystanders had rescued the man from the water after a suspected medical complication in the water. Cornwall and SD&G Paramedics continued CPR efforts when they arrived on the scene. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP did not release the identity of the deceased.

Police say that no foul play is suspected, the Office of the Chief Coroner will continue the investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...