Digital Main Street arrives in South Dundas

SOUTH DUNDAS — The Municipality of South Dundas has joined the ShopHERE powered by Google program in an effort to support local businesses.

ShopHERE assists local independent businesses and artists build an online presence to help market and showcase their business, while mitigating some of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small business owners can build a custom online store at no-cost.

“We are pleased to be a participating Municipality and I encourage our small business community to sign up and take advantage of this program to build their free online store,” said South Dundas economic development officer Rob Hunter in a release Friday.

To join the program, a business must be independently owned or a registered non-profit organization; have a commercial location or is home-based; has fewer than 10 employees (restaurants and bars must have fewer than 25 employees and not be a corporate chain or franchise).

Earlier this month, the provincial government announced a $57-million investment in the Digitial Main Street platform to help nearly 23,000 Ontario businesses create or enhance their online platform to assist with recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic.